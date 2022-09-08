Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.

The Action Cam showed a gaping hole in the building.

Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Building inspectors will determine if a Bucks County school is safe after a car crashed into the side of the building late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at Lenape Middle School on the 300 block of State Street in Doylestown. The school is in the Central Bucks School District.

The Action Cam showed a gaping hole in the building.

Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.

He was trapped inside the car and had to be rescued.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and where police were testing him for DUI.