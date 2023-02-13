Unruly crowd flips car over in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video captured an unruly crowd flipping over a car on Sunday afternoon, just hours before the Eagles faced the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

The video shows people, many dressed in Eagles gear, surrounding the car in the 1700 block Arlington Street.

Several of them gather on the passenger's side of the vehicle, lift it up, and flip it onto its roof.

After the car is overturned, several people then jump around on top of the vehicle.

Chopper 6 was over the scene a short time later as a police vehicle blocked the street.

There was no word on any arrests or charges so far for this incident.