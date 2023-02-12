Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 2023: Grocery stores buzzing with fans preparing game day spreads

Philadelphia Eagles fans packed the Acme on City Line Avenue Sunday morning, putting the final touches on their game day spreads as staff blast chants in the aisles.

"We finally are going to do it again! Praise God!" cheered Arlene Crawley Pashak from Wynnefield Heights. She wore her Sunday best -- a "It's a Philly Thing" sweatshirt and Eagles pants to go shopping.

"It's definitely going to be the Eagles today. No doubt about it," said Jackie Martin from West Philadelphia.

She'll be cooking up a feast and hosting a watch party for her grandkids.

"Buffalo wings, ham, yams," she said listing some of the essentials.

"Salmon, we have ribs, we have chicken, a couple different varieties of food. My wife is fixing it right now actually at home getting started," said Kenneth Jackson from Wynnefield.

The store also had Eagles-branded chips, championship t-shirts, and soda, and a single Chiefs fans too.

"What made you a Chiefs fan?" we asked Joelisa Lively from North Philadelphia.

"My husband," she responded.

"Is he from Kansas City?" we asked.

"No," she said.

On the other hand, Xavier Hayden couldn't stand the sight of a Chiefs logo on his cupcakes.

"I was going to throw the Kansas City cupcakes out before I serve these to my friends, so I think that's the way to go," he said.

It's a reasonable solution. This is Eagles country after all.

"I have respect for Andy Reid, don't get me wrong, but you're over there now and we're over here. I got love for him, but I need a championship," said Leo McCaskill from North Philadelphia.

Fan confidence is as high as the Eagles balloons Acme was selling. This has the potential to be a special day in Philadelphia and that Eagles pride is city-wide.

"Go Eagles -- always," said Crawley Pashak.

Big bets, wacky wagers

Consensus Super Bowl LVII line:

Eagles (-1)

Total: 51

Saturday

8 a.m.: After a week of almost no movement, the Super Bowl point spread wiggled Saturday night, dropping down to pick 'em temporarily at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Influential bets on the Chiefs showed up at the South Point and Westgate SuperBook, causing both sportsbooks to cut the line from Eagles -1.5 down to pick 'em.

Chris Andrews, veteran Las Vegas bookmaker of the South Point, said "money" caused the line movement at his book. "Our big bets are on the Chiefs," Andrews said.

John Murray, executive director of the SuperBook, said Saturday night that they had received "lots of Chiefs bets," leading to the line movement.

"We feel like the market is moving that way and most us made the game pick 'em two weeks ago anyways," Murray wrote in a text message to ESPN. "Plus, it's always good to be a little different; gets more money through the window."

The Super Bowl line sat pick 'em for roughly two hours at the SuperBook, before enough Eagles money showed up to push the line back up to Philadelphia -1, the consensus line as of Saturday morning.

Sportsbook PointsBet also said it was seeing increased interest on the Chiefs, but the bulk of the money that had been bet on the spread remained on the Eagles.

Friday

Largest reported bets on Super Bowl LVII (as of Friday afternoon)

$1.25 million on Eagles (-125) money-line. Bet would pay a net $1 million. [ BetMGM ]

$1 million on Eagles (-125) money-line. Bet would pay a net $800,000. [ BetMGM ]

$500,000 on Chiefs (+105) money-line. Bet would pay at net $525,000. [ BetMGM ]

$314,000 on the Chiefs +3.5 (-157). Bet would pay a net $492,980. [ Caesars Sportsbook ]

$270,039.85 on over 50.5. Bet would pay a net $245,490.77 [ Caesars Sportsbook ]

$220,000 on under 51. Bet would pay a net $200,000. [ Caesars Sportsbook ]

Road closures

Parking Restrictions and Car Relocation

Beginning on Friday, residents and businesses may begin to see "Temporary No Parking Signs" along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall.

The "No Parking Zone" will go into effect on Sunday beginning at noon and vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

Road Closures

At the conclusion of Sunday's game, temporary traffic closures will be put into place to maintain public safety in the vicinity of City Hall and surrounding Center City streets between 11th and 20th Streets and Spring Garden and Locust Streets. In addition, the 676 ramp at Broad Street, east and west, will be temporarily closed.

Travel delays can be expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes, and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity.

Public Transportation

At the conclusion of Sunday's game, temporary SEPTA route detours may be put into place and service is subject to change. Customers should refer to System Status regularly for updates to routing throughout the day.

For more information about SEPTA, including schedules and trip planning tools, visit www.septa.org, and follow SEPTA for real-time travel updates.

Public Safety Information

Throughout the day, the City will provide law-enforcement support, traffic control, and emergency medical services at key locations for public safety. In addition, the public should expect congestion in these areas.

Additional protocols for the upcoming game are being evaluated by the Philadelphia Police Department and our public safety partners, including the greasing of poles, and measures to reduce the risk of injury and public property damage. For public safety reasons, the City is not disclosing if and when the poles will be greased. Based on prior experience in these situations, and to control the flow of crowds, barricades have been put into place at key locations for public safety.

Rihanna logging long hours for Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Rihanna has been putting in the work, work, work, work, work, work to prepare for a return to the stage at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The 34-year-old star was open and revealing about the process of putting on the 13-minute performance, her first of any kind in seven years, during a press conference Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center. Rihanna said she didn't sleep on Wednesday night after spending long hours at State Farm Stadium during a rehearsal.

"I kind of just stayed there, ended up in a prep, and somehow I'm here at a press conference right now," Rihanna said while sitting on a couch on stage.

She was scheduled to have a "really important" rehearsal on Thursday, which she added will be crucial for Sunday's show.

Rihanna has been dialed in for her long-awaited return to the stage.

"I've been so focused on the Super Bowl, I totally forgot that my birthday is coming up," she said of her Feb. 20th birthday. "I totally forgot about Valentine's Day. I am just like Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl.

"So it's a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts and this is the week that it, it really is being tested."

One of the toughest parts of planning the show, Rihanna said, was determining the set list. She has 13 minutes to encapsulate 17 years worth of songs.

"There are probably about 39 versions of the set list right now," she said. "Oh yeah, I think we're on our 39th. I mean, every little change counts, whether I want, like, a guitar cutout, something muted, something added, or just put in a whole new song or take out a whole song. Like every time I make a change, something has to be updated, and that's a new version."

When Rihanna was asked to do the halftime show three months after having her son with ASAP Rocky in May 2022, she wasn't sure if she should be making such an important decision so close to giving birth, to the point that she thought she might regret it.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you can do anything," Rihanna said. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year.

"It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

Rihanna also wanted to do the halftime show as a way to represent her Caribbean roots on an international stage.

"That's a big part of why this is important for me to do this show: representation, representing for immigrants, representing for my country, Barbados, representing for black women everywhere," she said. "I think that's really important. That's key for people to see the possibilities and I'm honored to be here. I'm honored to be doing this this year."

Another challenge Rihanna has faced as she prepared for the halftime show was the physicality of a 13-minute performance.

"The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course," she said. "I haven't done this in a minute. That was first. First things first. So, you're just running around for 13 minutes trying to put like a two-hour set in 13 minutes and, you're gonna see on Sunday, from the time it starts, it just never ends until it's like the very last second.

"I know I'm saying too much but it's a jam-packed (show). It takes a toll on your body. It does."

However, Rihanna stressed that once she agreed to do the show, she was going to go all in.

"When you make decisions on what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it," she said.