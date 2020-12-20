Car goes airborne, crashes onto roof of Philadelphia restaurant: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews rushed to the scene of a wild crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the crash began at about 1:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of Knights Road when the speeding car jumped a curb, went through a snowy lawn and drove off a hill.

The car was airborne for about 60 feet before it landed on the roof of the Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot restaurant, investigators said. The car then fell to the parking lot below.

The victims were rushed to an area hospital. One man was killed and two men remain in critical condition, authorities said.
