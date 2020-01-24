Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philadelphia strip mall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car smashed through the front of a store at a strip mall in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Holme Avenue.The view from Chopper 6 HD showed a Honda partially inside the building with debris scattered nearby.The store appeared to be vacant.There was no immediate word on any injuries.The cause of the crash is now under investigation.