Car slams through storefront at Northeast Philadelphia strip mall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car smashed through the front of a store at a strip mall in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of Holme Avenue.

The view from Chopper 6 HD showed a Honda partially inside the building with debris scattered nearby.

The store appeared to be vacant.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.
