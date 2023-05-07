WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia women participate in code-a-thon at local high school to become coders

Sunday, May 7, 2023 3:27AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of talented young women spent their day Saturday learning skills that could lead them to a promising future.

The women went to a code-a-thon hosted by the Career and Academic Development Institute (CADI) coding program in Old City.

CADI is an alternative high school in Philadelphia.

At the code-a-thon, students worked on becoming certified coders.

They learned important life lessons as well.

"But we're throwing a little mix in there. We're distracting them with different sound effects and different obstacles, mainly so they can stay focused. No matter what happens, stay focused. I think it's a good life skill to have. When things happen, you just stay focused on what you're doing," said Marie Jean-Louis, a CADI coding program coordinator.

There were lots of incentives for the students, such as receiving gift cards for reaching certain coding milestones.

