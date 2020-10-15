Inspiring women digital series - GSK President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals Maya Martinez-Davis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Anchor Karen Rogers interviews GSK President of U.S. Pharmaceuticals Maya Martinez-Davis for tips on how to excel at being a professional woman.Among the topics discussed include, how women can turn being underestimated on the job into their greatest advantage, personal finances, navigating the pandemic and other topics relevant to achieving success in the workplace.The Pennsylvania Conference for Women, airing virtually on Nov. 11, offers inspiration, motivation, networking, personal and professional development, and community.Capital Health Cancer Center, located at Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, is the area's most advanced provider of cancer treatment delivered by some of the most experienced medical experts, led by Medical Director Dr. Cataldo Doria. At our center, a team of physicians from related fields such as medical oncology, radiation oncology, gynecological oncology, neurosurgery, hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery, interventional GI and pulmonology, radiology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and other specialties collaborate and provide patients with a network of physicians trained in the most complex oncology issues.