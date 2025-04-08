Pennsylvania Conference for Women returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center

About the Pennsylvania Conference for Women

The Pennsylvania Conference for Women is an annual one-day non-profit, non-partisan event bringing together thousands of professionals across all industries, levels, and backgrounds to provide practical advice and inspiration to accelerate career and personal development. Featuring renowned and world-class speakers on a wide-range of topics including leadership, career growth, wellness, finance and more, the Conference provides unparalleled programming and opportunities for learning, connection, and networking.

The 22nd annual annual Pennsylvania Conference for Women will be held Thursday, September 25, 2025 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Subscribe to the newsletter for updates!

Tomi Adeyemi

Keynote Speaker | #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author

Named one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People, TOMI ADEYEMI is a Hugo and Nebula Award-winning writer, actress, and model based in New York, New York. After graduating from Harvard University with an honors degree in English literature, she wrote the groundbreaking, instant #1 New York Times best-selling Legacy of Orïsha series, which includes Children of Blood and Bone, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, and Children of Anguish and Anarchy. Tomi's trilogy is being developed into a feature film and has sold over 3 million copies around the world. The first movie will be released in IMAX and theaters on January 15th, 2027. When she is not writing, Tomi enjoys teaching a writing masterclass at thewritersroadmap.net.

Cynthia Erivo

Keynote Speaker | Oscar-Nominated Actress, Author, Singer-Songwriter, & Producer, and Emmy, Grammy, & Tony Award-Winning Performer

CYNTHIA ERIVO is a multi-talented force in music and acting, captivating audiences on stage and screen. Known for shaping powerful narratives that transcend race, gender, and cultural boundaries, Erivo has an uncanny ability to continuously evolve her body of work with poignant breakthrough characters that hit emotional cores. In 2024 and 2025, she starred as Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked (Parts I & II) opposite Ariana Grande's Glinda, and in 2023, she produced her debut film, Drift, under her production company, Edith's Daughter. Erivo gained acclaim for portraying Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's Genius: Aretha in 2021, earning an Emmy nomination. Erivo's breakout came in 2019 with two Oscar nominations for Harriet, where she played Harriet Tubman and co-wrote "Stand Up." Her Broadway role in The Color Purple won her a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy. Erivo has also released a debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, and authored a children's book, Remember to Dream, Ebere. Beyond her influential and critically acclaimed performances, Erivo is a fearless voice for women and people of color who raises awareness and sets new standards for diversity across the arts.

Hoda Kotb

Keynote Speaker | Award-Winning Journalist & Best-Selling Author

HODA KOTB is an award-winning journalist, author, and former co-anchor of TODAY and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She also hosts the popular podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb. Kotb joined TODAY in 2008 and recently departed after 17 years. Since joining NBC News in 1998, she has served as a Dateline NBC correspondent, covering major domestic and international stories, including Hurricane Katrina, the Iraq War, and multiple Olympic Games. A New York Times best-selling author, Kotb has written eight books, including I've Loved You Since Forever and Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee. She has received numerous accolades, including an Emmy, multiple Gracie Awards, and induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. Before NBC, Kotb worked at WWL-TV in New Orleans and WINK-TV in Florida. She holds a B.A. in broadcast journalism from Virginia Tech. Kotb resides in the New York City suburbs with her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Mel Robbins

Keynote Speaker | Creator & Host of Award-Winning The Mel Robbins Podcast and #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author

MEL ROBBINS is a globally recognized #1 NYT best-selling author, podcast host, and influential figure in personal development and behavior change. She created and hosts The Mel Robbins Podcast, acclaimed as one of the world's most successful podcasts. With over 25 million online followers, Robbins is renowned for her expertise in mindset improvement. The Wall Street Journal has dubbed her a "billion-view podcaster," while TIME Magazine credits her with inspiring millions worldwide. Robbins' books, including the #1 New York Times bestseller The Let Them Theory, translated into 50 languages, set records with over 1.2 million copies sold within a month. Her other bestsellers like The 5 Second Rule and The High Five Habit continue to resonate globally. Recognized by USA Today as "a force to be reckoned with," Robbins leads 143 Studios, a Boston-based media company producing award-winning content, podcasts, and educational programs. Her podcast has earned numerous accolades, including Webby and Signal Awards, and ranks among Apple Podcasts' Top Shared and Followed Shows. Robbins herself has been honored as a Forbes 50 Over 50 recipient and listed among USA Today's Top 5 Mindset & Performance Coaches globally. She remains a leading voice in personal development, impacting millions through her work with major brands and platforms worldwide.

