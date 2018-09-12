PA Conference for Women

2018 Speakers | 2018 Agenda | Travel & Parking
6abc is the proud exclusive TV media partner for the 15th Annual Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Friday, October 12th 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Over 12,000 are expected to attend this day of networking, inspiration, development and growth, featuring over 150 speakers. In addition to a standout lineup of keynote speakers, the Conference will feature breakout sessions led by experts in the fields of business, philanthropy, leadership, finance, media and professional development.
6abc Meteorologist Cecily Tynan, Tamala Edwards, and Nydia Han will take part throughout the day-long, non-partisan conference focusing on women-centric issues.
Capital Health is the region's leader in providing progressive, quality patient care with significant investments in our exceptional physicians, nurses and staff, as well as advanced technology. Comprised of two hospitals (our Regional Medical Center in Trenton and Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell), our Hamilton outpatient facility, and various primary and specialty care practices across the region, Capital Health is a dynamic healthcare resource accredited by The Joint Commission.
A four-time Magnet-designated health system for nursing excellence, Capital Health serves as a Level II regional trauma center, comprehensive stroke center, regional perinatal center (including a Level III NICU), and emergency mental health screening center. We also offer the region's first and most experienced Pediatric Emergency Department and most recently, New Jersey's first Autism-Friendly Pediatric Emergency Department. Capital Health takes great pride in our innovative programs such as our Capital Institute for Neurosciences; nationally accredited Center for Comprehensive Breast Care; Center for Digestive Health; Marjorie G. Ernest Joint Replacement Center of Excellence; award-winning Cancer Center; and our Heart & Vascular Institute, which includes the region's first accredited Chest Pain Center.
