The 15th annual Pennsylvania Conference for Women just added another inspirational woman to the list of keynote speakers: tennis superstar Serena Williams.She will address nearly 10,000 attendees at the conference this October at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.Other speakers include International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and disability advocate Maysoon Zayid.The conference, set for Friday, October 12, is already sold out.6abc is a proud sponsor of the event. Meteorologist Cecily Tynan and anchor Tamala Edwards are also taking part.------