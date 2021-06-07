COVID-19 vaccine

United Airlines will now require new US-based employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston Methodist nurses plan walkout over vaccine requirement

In efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, United Airline said it will required new US-based employees to be vaccinated against the virus.

According to United, new employees will be required to upload their COVID-19 vaccine cards into the airlines internal system. The airline did add that it would accommodate those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons.

SEE ALSO: Can companies force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

"As we welcome new employees to the company, it's important we instill in them United's strong commitment to safety. As part of this commitment, effective for all job offers made after June 15, 2021, we will require any external candidates for U.S.-based jobs to attest that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date," United stated.

SEE ALSO: Delta Air Lines will require COVID vaccination for new employees

United is the latest airline to requiring employees to be vaccinated. In May, Delta Airlines had announced it would require that new workers be vaccinated.

Unlike United and Delta, American Airlines has not said it will require new employees to be vaccinated.

The video above is from a story of nurses who planning to walk out over COVID-19 vaccine job requirement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersvaccinesunited airlinesunited arilinescovid 19 vaccineairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Philly to hold vaccine sweepstakes with advantage to some ZIP codes
1st cruise ship sails from North America since 2020
CDC: 300M COVID vaccine doses administered in US
Williamstown, NJ church holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic
TOP STORIES
Philly to hold vaccine sweepstakes with advantage to some ZIP codes
Student killed in crash just hours after attending prom
AccuWeather: Temps in the 90s again; heat advisory in effect
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
1st cruise ship sails from North America since 2020
Family wants justice after Dunkin' manager killed: 'This didn't have to happen'
Activist Mark Segal on the fight for LGBTQ+ rights past and present
Show More
Officials: 4 fires on property of McNeal Mansion; main building not impacted
Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Be Kind: NJ 8-year-old donates hair for good cause
More TOP STORIES News