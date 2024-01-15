WATCH LIVE

Pop-up clinic to offer free measles vaccines in North Philadelphia to combat recent outbreak

Anyone who goes can also get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, officials say.

Monday, January 15, 2024 3:48AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors COVID Consortium is offering free measles vaccines to combat a recent outbreak in the Philadelphia area.

There have been at least eight cases of measles reported in the city.

The Doctor Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity in North Philadelphia will offer free vaccines on Monday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The pop-up clinic will offer free shots for measles, mumps, and rubella.

Anyone who goes can also get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, officials say.

