stroke of genius

University of Chicago's Rockefeller Chapel is home to world's 2nd largest carillon

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago's South Side is home to world's 2nd largest carillon

CHICAGO -- The second largest carillon in the world resides on the South Side of Chicago, in the University of Chicago's Rockefeller Chapel. It weighs 100 tons, and is made of 72 bronze bells.

The carillon is an instrument that enables a player to use hand and foot pedals, like those on an organ, to strike bells of differing sizes. Each bell has a tone that falls on the chromatic scale. It plays much like a piano, only louder and with larger keys.

To accommodate the weight and dimensions of the Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon, it is housed inside of a steeple. It takes 235 steps to climb to the keyboard, and a few dozen more to reach the smallest bell.

Joey Brink is the University Carillonist. He plays carillon for the entire campus to hear -- and trust us, you'll hear it -- and he also teaches a studio of 20 carillon students each year.

Each year, Brink welcomes in four or five new students to the studio. Although many of them are unfamiliar with the instrument when they arrive on campus, some go on to play carillon professionally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkmusicchurchstroke of geniuslocalishwls
STROKE OF GENIUS
Chicago's South Side is home to world's 2nd largest carillon
Artist uses wine to create intoxicating paintings
The Listening Loom is Philly artist's way of connecting art, people
Professor pens Philly-inspired 'Wonder Woman' comic
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for rape on SEPTA's Broad Street Line
NJ police chief accused of DUI, leaving scene of accident
Crews respond to electrical fire at Lower Merion High School
120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. Coli concerns
Panel issues final ruling over vaccine mandate for Philly cops
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
Show More
Group reports record tally of antisemitic incidents in 2021
Companies seek workers at job fairs as unemployment numbers drop
Suspect sought for multiple 7-Eleven robberies in Bucks County
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar
More TOP STORIES News