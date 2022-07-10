Man shot during carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and carjacked in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning.
The 31-year-old was shot on Van Kirk and Oakland streets just before 4 a.m.
Police tell Action News the suspect carjacked the victim's RAV 4, shot him twice and then drove off.
The victim is in serious but stable condition.
