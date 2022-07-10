carjacking

Man shot during carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia

Police tell Action News the suspect carjacked the victim's RAV 4, shot him twice and then drove off.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot during carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia overnight Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and carjacked in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday morning.

The 31-year-old was shot on Van Kirk and Oakland streets just before 4 a.m.

Police tell Action News the suspect carjacked the victim's RAV 4, shot him twice and then drove off.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiarobberyshootingphiladelphia policecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
Philly carjacking victim fires as suspects drive away: Police
Carjacking victim speaks about gas station ambush
Saint Joe's student shot in attempted carjacking: Police
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting that left one dead in Chinatown
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
Man sentenced to prison in rapes of 4 former Penn State students
Crime Fighters: Who killed Kevin Wade?
Gov. Wolf vetoes bills on transgender athletes, poll watchers
PSPCA offers $5 adoption fee to help clear the shelters
Neighbors call on hit-and-run driver to turn self in
Show More
4 families of Montford Point Marines receive Congressional Gold Medals
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father, dies at 88
Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned boy doesn't know parents are dead
Chinese Lantern Fest, must-see shows and distilleries | FYI Philly
NJ pizza man 'Sally Slices' shares wisdom in viral TikTok videos
More TOP STORIES News