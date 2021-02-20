Carjacking victim recalls encounter with police chase suspect: 'Get out or I'm going to shoot you'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10355736" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH THE CHASE: Carjacking suspect leads police on a pursuit through Philadelphia on Feb. 19, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking victim is recounting the chaotic moments as she was forced out of her vehicle before the suspect led Philadelphia officers on a wild chase through city streets on Friday night.The incident started around 8:40 p.m. at Broad Street and Erie Avenue.A delivery driver with City View Pizza was making a delivery with his wife and two children, ages 4 and 2, when the suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Marcel Jenkins, got inside the black Saturn and took off with the family still inside."He came in and got the deliveries, and when he came out his car was gone," said the delivery driver's uncle, Rodney Gregory.Around 10:30 p.m., at 21st and Spring Garden streets, Eric Cofield was just finishing up a trip to the grocery store when she encountered the suspect."Then there's this crazy person, they're behind me, then they slip around me and cut me off. I think this person was drunk. And then he just reverses and slams right into me," said Cofield. "He had this crazy look in his eyes."Then Cofield was threatened."He was like, 'Get out or I'm going to shoot you,'" recalled Cofield.After the suspect takes off with Cofield's vehicle, she says realizes that there was a family in the car."She screams out, 'We need to call the police, he kidnapped me,'" recalled Cofield.Jenkins led officers on a high-speed chase all across the city. At one point during the pursuit, he led officers right through the parking lot of Philadelphia Police Headquarters on Race Street.Jenkins was arrested just after 11 p.m. Friday at Franklin Square Park. No injuries have been reported.Cofield, who is a single mother, says her vehicle is the glue that holds her life together and keeps things functioning. She's glad the suspect is behind bars."Vengeance is not for me, I'm glad I have my life," said Cofield.Jenkins is facing a slew of charges including kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault and other related offenses.The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says he is being held on $750,000 bail and a mental health evaluation was ordered by the court.