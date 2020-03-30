Coronavirus

Delran native Carli Lloyd determined to help fans during COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd has been kicking it at home in South Jersey with the Olympics now postponed.

The Delran, New Jersey native is trying to stay in shape and stay patient until the 2020 games are rescheduled.

Lloyd tells Jeff Skversky in a FaceTime interview, "To have more time together, it's sort of a scary thing because we are already the best team in the world and we're just going to get better and better."

RELATED: Roger Goodell says NFL draft will go on as scheduled in April despite coronavirus outbreak

Now with some free time, Lloyd is determined to help her fans and youth soccer players everywhere to work on their game.

She's been posting tips on her Instagram page while also stressing the importance of social distancing.

"Just have to get creative. I posted some juggling for people to go get out if they can get out, getting out and being active is essential part of living," said Lloyd.

Lloyd's number one goal right now: stop the spread of the coronavirus as quickly as possible, so everyone can get back to doing what they love; which for her is playing soccer.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics could happen in summer 2021, signs suggest

"It's important we all have to do our part," Lloyd adds.

Lloyd is among the athletes and celebrates raising awareness for New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiadelranaction news sportscoronaviruscarli lloyd
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News