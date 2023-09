Woman found dead near entrance to Carousel Park in Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at the entrance to a park in Pike Creek, Delaware.

The discovery was made before 9 a.m. Tuesday by Skyline Drive at Carousel Park.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the woman.

While her cause of death is also not yet known, New Castle County police say the death is suspicious.

Officials cautioned the public that could see a heavy police presence in that area for most of the day.