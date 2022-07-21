Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish travels to the ultimate private island experience at Castaway Cay in the Bahamas

By Michael Koenigs & Eduardo Sanchez
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney Wish sails to Castaway Cay

CASTAWAY CAY, Bahamas -- Castaway Cay in the Bahamas is Disney's Cruise Line private destination where guests can enjoy balmy tropical weather, swim with stingrays, and even go snorkeling in the ocean.

"You can find fun, excitement, there's immersive experiences," says Joey Gaskins, Regional Public Affairs Director, The Bahamas and Caribbean, for Disney Cruise Line. "We have counselors here for the very youngest among us to make sure that they are taken care of, and we have a private beach for those who are over 18, called Serenity Bay," adds Gaskins.

The 1,000-acre island provides the ultimate escape, whether guests are seeking adventure, relaxation, or quality time with the family. The crystal-clear turquoise waters and the powdery white sand beaches all come with Disney touches.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklos angelesfresnosan franciscochicagophiladelphiahoustondurhamraleighdisney cruise linelocalish
DISNEY CRUISE LINE
Disney Wish sails to Castaway Cay
Cruise ship, 'Disney Wish', sets sail
Disney Wish packed with endless amounts of Disney magic for all
Disney Wish has fun for the whole family at sea
TOP STORIES
Suspect charged in rape at South Philly SEPTA station
LIVE: Update after President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
What we know about possible 76ers' Center City arena
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
AccuWeather Alert: Hotter, Even More Humid Today
Caught on Camera: Philly arson suspect throws incendiary device
15-year-old driving stolen car crashes into NE Philly home: Police
Show More
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake that was wrapped around man's neck
Ex-cop gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
World War II-era ship emerges in Lake Mead amid climate impacts
Plight of Britney Griner front and center at 2022 ESPYS
2 teens, man shot while riding in Cadillac in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News