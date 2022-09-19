Catalytic converters stolen from school buses at Moorestown High School

Arriving officers were met by school staff who informed them that catalytic converters had been stolen from nine school buses.

Catalytic converters were stolen from nine school buses at Moorestown High School in Burlington County, New Jersey.

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A high school in Burlington County, New Jersey is the latest target in the ongoing catalytic converter thefts that continue across the country.

Police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday to the Moorestown High School parking lot on the 300 block of Bridgeboro Road.

During their investigation, police looked over school security camera footage.

Video showed a white utility truck entering the parking lot at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Police believe there were two suspects, but no descriptions are available at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspects should contact police at 856-914-3092 or detectives@moorestownpd.com.