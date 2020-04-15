crime

Lehigh Valley woman says brother's ashes were stolen from doorstep

CATASAUQUA, Pennsylvania -- A Lehigh Valley woman is offering a reward for the return of her brother's ashes that were stolen from her doorstep.

Katherine Jewell's brother, Michael, recently died of heart problems in Arizona.

His body was cremated there and the remains were shipped to her in Catasauqua.

She was supposed to have to sign for them, but she says the post office left them without getting her signature. The package was later stolen.

"How can you do this? The package was clearly marked 'cremation human remains.' That's my family, how can you do that?" said Katherine.

Jewell filed a police report and is working with the postal service, which is very concerned.

She says she won't press charges, she just wants her brother's ashes.
