Center City apartment fire sends residents out into the cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of residents were forced out into the cold early Saturday morning in Center City.

Firefighters were called to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street around 4 a.m. for an apartment fire.

Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions on the 31st, 32nd and 33rd floors.

Officials say a trash fire in the basement sent smoke billowing up the trash chute and into the upper floors.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiacoldapartment firephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children in critical condition after Paulsboro fire
Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard who thought of her as 'threat'
Delco man leads police on multi-state chase
Senate stimulus update: Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Man struck, killed while walking along AC Expressway after crash
Woman arrested for stealing car with 1-year-old inside
Man shot 10 times outside home in Strawberry Mansion: Police
Show More
Motivation High School staff remember star student
Police investigating after man found dead at Somerton fire scene
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
Opening of Cherry Street Pier signals post pandemic chapter
More TOP STORIES News