Philadelphia police investigating assault by group of juveniles in Center City

Officers were called to 16th Street between Market and Chestnut around 6:41 p.m.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: mob of kids fighting on 16th and Chestnut last night. Police say female received lacerations to the face. They are looking for suspects tonight. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JRUKA3HOx2— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) February 25, 2020
Viewer Bridgitt Bennett sent Action News a video that shows more than a dozen kids pushing and shoving each other as they moved south along 16th Street.
"I hear like a commotion and I just see like, a squad of kids running down 16th Street and a couple of scuffles broke out and they were fighting each other," said Bennett.
Police tell Action News that a 33-year-old woman suffered lacerations to her face. A spokesperson with the department said she was not associated with the mob of kids.
The Central Detectives Division is investigating.
"I'm sure every parent knows that this is something that goes on in Center City and other areas of the city as well, but when they see their children on [the video], maybe that will, you know, give them the reason to take corrective action at home," said Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.
Officers responded to two similar incidents last November where a motorist was beaten up on 15th and Chesnut streets and a different melee unfolded on Chesnut near 15th Street.
"If schools are out at 3:30, what are you doing down in Center City, like terrorizing people?" said Bennett. "I dont understand."