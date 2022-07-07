Woman sexually assaulted, raped in Center City Philadelphia office building; suspect sought

Authorities said the incident happened at 2:14 p.m. in the 200 block of North 13th Street.
In the video, the male suspect casually walks in and out of the building.
The video shows him walking up the steps and then walking back down. He leaves the building and is seen on the street outside.
The video shows the suspect, while inside the building, checking door handles to see if they are unlocked. In one instance, a door is locked and he walks away.
Once inside the building, police said the suspect went to the 8th floor, entered the unlocked law firm and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect remains at large.
During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police said the 22-year-old victim was alone in the office when the suspect came in.
Capt. James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit said the man indicated he was looking for someone, but the victim said she didn't know the name. The man then demanded the victim sit in a chair.
The suspect began to rummage through the office, Kearney said, and the victim offered to give the man her Airpods and earrings in the hopes he would go away.
The man allegedly became frustrated and angry, then beat the victim and choked her when she tried to scream for help.
Then the suspect sexually assaulted and raped the victim, Kearney said.
The attack was interrupted when a co-worker, who had stepped out for lunch, arrived back in the office. The suspect then fled.
"This is one bad individual to do that," Kearney said.
The law firm told Action News they are working with police and hope they catch this suspect soon.
The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker logo on the right-side brim, a black T-shirt with unknown writing on the front and a white T-shirt underneath, blue jeans with a black and silver belt, and a gold watch on his left wrist.
Police say they have surveillance video tracking some of his movements, but they're still looking for more.
Kearney asked that anyone with a surveillance camera check the video and, if they see something that could help, contact Philadelphia police by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.