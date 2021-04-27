Center City Sips canceled for 2021 summer season, officials say

Officials with the Center City District tell Action News that the decision was made based on the "continuing uncertainty about when Philadelphia restaurants and bars will be permitted to fully open indoors" and current outdoor gathering guidelines.
More than 80 bars and restaurants typically take part in the weekly happy hour event.
"CCD is continuing to support local businesses through print, digital and social media marketing efforts that promote takeout dining, cocktails to go, and shopping in Center City. Individuals can help by patronizing their favorite Center City businesses," officials added.
Last week, Philadelphia officials announced that restaurants with bars may allow limited bar seating with some restrictions, including groups of four or fewer must be from the same household.
Restaurants with existing outdoor footprints can also increase outdoor capacity above 50 people with some restrictions.