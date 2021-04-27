Society

Center City Sips canceled for 2021 summer season, officials say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Center City Sips canceled for 2021 summer season, officials say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The popular happy hour in Center City known as SIPS is canceled this summer due to the coronavirus.

Officials with the Center City District tell Action News that the decision was made based on the "continuing uncertainty about when Philadelphia restaurants and bars will be permitted to fully open indoors" and current outdoor gathering guidelines.

More than 80 bars and restaurants typically take part in the weekly happy hour event.

"CCD is continuing to support local businesses through print, digital and social media marketing efforts that promote takeout dining, cocktails to go, and shopping in Center City. Individuals can help by patronizing their favorite Center City businesses," officials added.

Last week, Philadelphia officials announced that restaurants with bars may allow limited bar seating with some restrictions, including groups of four or fewer must be from the same household.

Restaurants with existing outdoor footprints can also increase outdoor capacity above 50 people with some restrictions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaentertainmentfoodcoronavirusbeercommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News