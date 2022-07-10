2 injured after stabbing inside Center City business, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing left two people injured in Center City Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.
Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Walnut Street inside Grandma's Philly, a business that offers Thai cuisine.
Police say a 39-year-old man was stabbed in both arms and a 51-year-old man was also stabbed in the arm.
Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.
It's still unclear what sparked the stabbing.
Police say one person has been arrested.
