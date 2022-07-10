stabbing

2 injured after stabbing inside Center City business, police say

Police say the stabbing happened inside Grandma's Philly on Walnut Street.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing left two people injured in Center City Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Walnut Street inside Grandma's Philly, a business that offers Thai cuisine.

Police say a 39-year-old man was stabbed in both arms and a 51-year-old man was also stabbed in the arm.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

It's still unclear what sparked the stabbing.

Police say one person has been arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiastabbing
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
New trial ordered in stabbing death after Eagles' 2018 win
80-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in grocery store parking lot
Police: Man charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old in Roxborough
'Racial profiling at its worst': Pa. teen executed in 1931 exonerated
TOP STORIES
Dead 25-foot humpback whale washes up in North Wildwood
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant
New trial ordered in stabbing death after Eagles' 2018 win
Police investigating shooting that left one dead in Chinatown
Feds nudge airlines to let families sit together on planes
You can now feed the giraffes at the Philly Zoo
Man shot during carjacking in Wissinoming
Show More
'The Final Straw': New game show debuts on 6abc Sunday night
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
Trump counsel's 1/6 interview didn't contradict witnesses: Kinzinger
Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory
More TOP STORIES News