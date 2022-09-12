Dozens restaurants celebrate legacy of Philadelphia Chef Jim Burke all month long

The 49-year-old chef was a fixture, a force many say, in Philadelphia's food scene.

More than five dozen restaurants around Philadelphia and across the country are cooking up special ways to honor chef Jim Burke who died from cancer last month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's culinary community is often described as a family.

When they lost one of their own last month, they came up with a special way to honor him.

More than five dozen restaurants in the city, suburbs and across the country are cooking up special ways to honor chef Jim Burke, who lost his battle with cancer last month.

"Anybody who has met Jim can tell you how great of a man he was," says Matt Williamson, the food and beverage manager at Wm. Mulherin's Sons. "But to see so many other restaurants, not just here and within Philadelphia, but other cities that he's touched, come together and support Team Burke is nothing short of amazing."

More than 65 spots are designating proceeds from a dish or a drink to help Burke's wife Kristina and their children, Sadie and Daniel.

Burke worked at Wm. Mulherin's Sons in Fishtown at the time of his passing.

His crispy octopus dish remains their best seller. Burke's colleagues say it's the perfect way to honor him.

"We felt like this was the best dish to provide the support for the Team Burke fundraiser because it's not going anywhere," Williamson says. "This was just simply 'Jim on a plate,' and it blew everybody away."

