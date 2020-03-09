Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak forces Cheltenham School District to close

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Cheltenham School District will be closed this week after an outbreak of the coronavirus in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

On Monday, officials said a school district parent was a caregiver to a patient who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

"Because of this and any possible transmission to community members, all Cheltenham School District buildings will be closed Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13," said the district.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



To date, there are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and a total of 10 cases in the State of Pennsylvania.

The school district will undergo a deep cleaning at all seven schools as a precaution.

All field trips have been canceled until students return from spring break on Monday, April 13. The Legislative Board meeting on Tuesday, March 10 will be rescheduled. All CSD buildings are closed to co-curricular activities, and outside organizations with events scheduled in district buildings are also canceled until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomeryhealtheducationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News