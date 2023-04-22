Philadelphia man charged in Montgomery County police-involved shooting incident

As the suspect and officer wrestled for the firearm, a shot was fired, which struck the suspect in the shoulder.

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man was charged in Montgomery County on Saturday for an officer-involved shooting incident.

Calvin Yim, 27, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

The incident began just after 9 a.m. in Cheltenham Township when police were called to Twickenham Road for reports of a suspicious male.

Police responded and located Yim along the 500 block of Bridal Way.

An initial investigation and bodycam footage found that an officer exited his patrol car and approached Yim to ask him to sit down and talk.

Yim allegedly responded by immediately punching the officer in the face and head, and attempting to grab the officer's service gun.

As the suspect and officer wrestled for the firearm, a shot was fired, which struck Yim in the shoulder, according to officials.

Yim then ran into the nearby woods and was quickly apprehended by Cheltenham police, according to the D.A.

He was transported to Abington Memorial Hospital for treatment. The officer was also transported to an area hospital for injuries to his head and face.

The officer and suspect have since been released from the hospital.

Officials say Yim will be arraigned on Saturday at the Montgomery County Correction Facility.

The name of the officer involved in this shooting has not been released.