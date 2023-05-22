Cherelle Parker to hold first press conference Monday since winning Democratic nomination

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker takes part in a Democratic primary debate at the WPVI-TV studio in Philadelphia, April 25, 2023.

Officials say Monday's press conference will come immediately after a meeting with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Democratic nominee for mayor of Philadelphia, Cherelle Parker, is expected to host a press event on Monday.

Her upcoming press conference will be the first since she won the Democratic nomination in the primary election.

Parker did not speak to her supporters on Election Night due to "an emergency," according to her campaign.

The next morning, officials issued a statement saying she was resting at home.

"Cherelle Parker left the hospital last night after receiving treatment for a dental issue that required immediate medical attention. Cherelle is resting at home and grateful for all the well wishes, thoughts and prayers she received. She hopes to be back out talking to Philadelphians and with press availability in the very near future," the previous statement said.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Commerce Square Office Building Courtyard.

Parker has not released any information on what she will address at the press conference.

During her campaign, Parker ran on a platform with a "tough-on-crime" foundation.

If she wins the general election, Parker become the first woman to lead the city.

Parker will face Republican David Oh in the general election this coming November after he ran unopposed for the GOP nomination.