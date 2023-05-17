Cherelle Parker poised to become first female mayor of Philadelphia

Cherelle Parker now moves on to face Republican David Oh in the general election this coming November after he ran unopposed for the GOP nomination.

The general election is scheduled for November 7.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cherelle Parker ran on a platform with a "tough-on-crime" foundation, and it worked.

She is now the Democratic nominee for mayor of Philadelphia.

But political experts say you can't rule out the fact that Parker has deep roots professionally, politically, and personally.

"She had some very strong support, regional support, here in our area, northwest in particular. Obviously, the African-American community, which makes up 40% of the city," said Dr. John Kennedy, a political science professor at West Chester University.

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker takes part in a Democratic primary debate at the WPVI-TV studio in Philadelphia, April 25, 2023. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Current Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says he agrees.

"Cherelle has a record and experience with people that she represents," he says. "An area of the city that is active voting, and Black women especially wanted to see a Black woman as mayor."

Assuming she wins the general election, Parker would in fact become the first woman to lead the city coming out on top of what developed into a three-woman race.

Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart came in second and former Councilmember Helen Gym, the only true progressive in the race, came in third. (You can see the full results here.)

Oh's chances in the fall are pretty slim, though, when you consider Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 7-to-1 in the city.

Then you throw in the fact that Parker's platform is centered on the issues that Philadelphians are most concerned about: crime and homelessness.

