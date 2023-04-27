Group hosts Philadelphia mayoral candidates at Temple University to discuss gender, racial equity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's mayoral candidates were invited to share their ideas for advancing gender and racial equity across the city.

Local women's groups hosted a forum at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Wednesday night.

Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart were asked questions focusing on issues that disproportionately affect women and girls, including economic security, reproductive justice, and safety.

