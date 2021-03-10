Society

Great-grandmother gets fully vaccinated on 100th birthday

By
BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ethernell Saxon from Cherry Hill, New Jersey celebrated her 100th birthday receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Her daughter, Cathy, stood by her side and also received her second shot.

The mom and daughter were vaccinated at Camden County Vaccination Center at Camden County College Wednesday morning.

"Halleujah, feeling good," the centenarian said.

Local officials put on the celebration in the observation area. Her family shared pictures of her 99th birthday celebration right before the country went on lockdown. After a challenging year of isolation, Saxon's family said the vaccine is a saving grace, and they look forward to reuniting.

"It opens up our options to see more people, to see family members because my siblings live in Boston and Maryland," her daughter Cathy Saxon Jenkins said.

Saxon was an Army wife who had various careers, including being a teacher and nurses' assistant. At the age of 89, she traveled to Africa.

Her family said even at 100-years-old, she's filled with a lot of love.

"She just has the biggest heart," Cathy said, "She's just so loving and has touched so many lives."

The party continues all week long for Saxon. Her family is throwing her a drive-by celebration on Sunday.

They also hope she inspires others to get vaccinated so everyone can live life to the fullest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycherry hillsocietycovid 19 vaccinefeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
New info released in murder of NJ man, quadruple murder in New Mexico
Police: Killing of 15-year-old in Kingsessing appears to be random
Explosion at scene of Camden fire captured on video
NJ doctor makes house calls to help elderly in community
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Man charged with killing wife, couple found in NE Philly apartment
Show More
Suspect wanted for deadly hit-and-run in West Kensington surrenders to police
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor occupancy for some gatherings, businesses
First responder plays famous piano to honor frontline workers
Vaccination eligibility expands in Philadelphia and New Jersey
15-year-old in custody after teen girl shot, killed in Cobbs Creek
More TOP STORIES News