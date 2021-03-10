Great-grandmother gets fully vaccinated on 100th birthday

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ethernell Saxon from Cherry Hill, New Jersey celebrated her 100th birthday receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.Her daughter, Cathy, stood by her side and also received her second shot.The mom and daughter were vaccinated at Camden County Vaccination Center at Camden County College Wednesday morning."Halleujah, feeling good," the centenarian said.Local officials put on the celebration in the observation area. Her family shared pictures of her 99th birthday celebration right before the country went on lockdown. After a challenging year of isolation, Saxon's family said the vaccine is a saving grace, and they look forward to reuniting."It opens up our options to see more people, to see family members because my siblings live in Boston and Maryland," her daughter Cathy Saxon Jenkins said.Saxon was an Army wife who had various careers, including being a teacher and nurses' assistant. At the age of 89, she traveled to Africa.Her family said even at 100-years-old, she's filled with a lot of love."She just has the biggest heart," Cathy said, "She's just so loving and has touched so many lives."The party continues all week long for Saxon. Her family is throwing her a drive-by celebration on Sunday.They also hope she inspires others to get vaccinated so everyone can live life to the fullest.