Man dies after being shot by police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: Officials

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in South Jersey.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West in Cherry Hill.

Just before 11 p.m., authorities confirmed a man died after he was shot by a Cherry Hill police officer.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the man who died.

