PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in Chester County, Pennsylvania are demanding action on gun control. Chopper 6 was over Phoenixville Area High School and Middle Schools Wednesday at around 12 p.m. as students walked out of the classroom to have their voices heard.The protest comes just over a week after an 18-year-old in Uvalde, Texas walked into an elementary school and killed 19 students and two teachers.