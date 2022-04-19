Driver killed in fiery crash in Chester, Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Chester, Delaware County.
It happened around 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Pusey streets.
Police say a driver lost control and slammed into a pole.
The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to burst into flames.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
The driver's identity has not been released.
