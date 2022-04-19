fatal crash

Driver killed in fiery crash in Chester, Delaware County

The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to burst into flames.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Pusey streets.

Police say a driver lost control and slammed into a pole.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver's identity has not been released.

