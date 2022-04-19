travel

How Philadelphia-area mass transit, airlines are responding to latest mask ruling

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A federal judge's decision to strike down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday is having a ripple effect across the Tri-State area as agencies respond.

The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements, with the several major airlines: Delta, American, Southwest, JetBlue and United all announcing they would drop mandates.

The Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge's order.

The Association of Flight Attendants, the nation's largest union of cabin crews, has recently taken a neutral position on the mask rule because its members are divided about the issue. On Monday, the union's president appealed for calm on planes and in airports.

"The last thing we need for workers on the frontlines or passengers traveling today is confusion and chaos," union leader Sara Nelson said.

The changes came on the same day Philadelphia reinstated its indoor mask policy.

Here's the latest list of transportation agencies in the Tri-State and where they stand in regards to Monday's ruling:

SEPTA



The transit agency released the following statement on its new policy:

"Effective immediately, masks are not required on SEPTA vehicles and in stations and concourses. This applies to both customers and employees in these spaces. Per CDC and TSA guidance, SEPTA continues to recommend masking on the system.

Additionally, please note: In accordance with the City of Philadelphia's mask mandate that went into effect today, all SEPTA employees working inside SEPTA offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice."



Amtrak


"While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

NJ Transit


"Masks will continue to be required onboard NJ TRANSIT vehicles while we continue to monitor the outcome of this case. NJ TRANSIT will continue to comply with all federal and state health guidance as we have since the onset of the pandemic."

TSA


"Due to today's court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT



Masks must still be worn in airport terminals. Masks on planes vary by airline.



List of national airlines and where they stand:

Delta
"Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights."

"Delta employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they so choose. Wearing a well-fitting mask protects the wearer, even if others around them are not wearing masks."

Alaska Airlines
"Due to a judicial decision in our federal court system, the mask mandate has been overturned, which means our guests and employees have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work."

Note: Guests must continue to wear masks on flights both to and from Canada.

United Airlines
"Effective immediately, masks are no longer required at United on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's mask requirements) or at U.S. airports."

American Airlines
"In accordance with the Transportation Security Administration no longer enforcing the federal face mask mandate, face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights. Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements."

Southwest Airlines
"Effectively immediately, Southwest Employees and Customers will be able to choose whether they would like to wear a mask, and we encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing."

JetBlue
"In line with Monday's federal court ruling and the TSA's guidance, mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue within the U.S. While no longer required, customers and crewmembers may continue wearing masks in our terminals and on board our aircraft."
