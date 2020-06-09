4 arrested in shooting death of Chester 13-year-old

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people have been arrested in connection with the May 3 shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Chester, authorities said Tuesday.
Police said Ny'Ques Farlow-Davis, 13, was shot multiple times at about 2:20 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 20th Street on May 3.
Witnesses told police the 13-year-old boy was running through yards and hopping fences in an attempt to flee the shooter.
The teen was taken to Alfred I Dupont Hospital, but died a day later.
Tavon Starkey, 23, Keyonte Watkins, 23, Danielle Showell, 30, and Sulayman Womack, 22, have been charged with 1st degree murder and related offenses in connection with the shooting, police said.
