13-year-old boy dies after shooting in Chester; suspects wanted

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania say a 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 2:20 p.m. on the 400 block of E. 20th Street.Witnesses told police the 13-year-old boy was running through yards and hopping fences in an attempt to flee the shooter.Police say the boy was shot multiple times, including once in the head area.He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday.Chester police believe the suspects fled in a silver 2007 Acura RDX with Delaware plates.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-447-8431.