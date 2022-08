Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.

Three people were shot Monday in Chester, Delaware County, police said.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three men were shot Monday afternoon in Chester, Delaware County, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Engle Street.

Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.

There was no word on what led up to the shooting, or the conditions of the victims.