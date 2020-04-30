Sports

Cubs fan proposes to girlfriend while volunteering at Wrigley Field food pantry

CHICAGO -- One Chicago Cubs fan still got to fulfill his plans for a surprise marriage proposal at Wrigley Field even though the team isn't playing there at the moment.

Ben Clifford and Angela Cimarusti have celebrated birthdays and anniversaries at Wrigley Field for eight-years. Ben planned to propose there, but the pandemic hit.

Earlier this month, Wrigley Field was turned into a food distribution center and Angela works with a food pantry at the ballpark.

That gave Ben the idea to volunteer with the food pantry and he surprised Angela with a marriage proposal with Wrigley Field in the background. She said yes.

"It was the perfect proposal on the most perfect day, helping people and being at Wrigley," Angela said.
