Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez

It's with profound sadness that we share the death of PO Samuel Jimenez from tonight's senseless active shooter incident. Please pray for his family, his fellow officers & the entire #ChicagoPolice Department. Supt Eddie Johnson & @ChicagosMayor will hv a press briefing shortly pic.twitter.com/2onFeyaSDK — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 20, 2018

We’ve safely made it to the first floor, waiting to make sure my staff is ok pic.twitter.com/DzNa3IPcjT — Bern 𖤐 sugar skull (@BernNHK) November 19, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4721064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who witnessed the Mercy Hospital shooting said a man shot a woman three times in the chest outside an entrance. After she fell to the ground, he said the man stood over her and shot her three more times.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4721540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women who were working in the Mercy Hospital pharmacy when the gunman started shooting recounted what happened.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4720961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman who was working inside Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon said she was less than 20 feet from the scene when the shots rang out.

ATF Chicago Field Division is responding to the active shooting incident at Mercy Hospital in Chicago and assisting our local and state partners. @ATF_Chicago @Chicago_Police — ATF Chicago (@ATF_Chicago) November 19, 2018

Four people were shot and killed Monday, including the suspected shooter and a Chicago police officer, after a shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. An emergency room doctor was also killed.Police said shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mercy is located in Bronzeville near the intersection of 25th and Michigan Avenue.Chicago fire officials said two women were shot; one was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition, the other was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in extremely critical condition.Sources said one of the women, who was shot in the parking lot, was a doctor at Mercy Hospital reporting to work, and was shot by her former fiance. The sources said she was the first to be shot, and that the gunman then moved into the hospital and continued shooting.She was identified as Dr. Tamara E. O'Neal, a doctor of emergency medicine according to the Mercy Hospital website.Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said CPD officer Samuel Jimenez was shot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.Guglielmi announced Officer Jimenez had died just after 7:30 p.m.A second officer was also shot at, but the bullet struck his holster and embedded itself in his gun. The officer was not injured.The hospital was partially evacuated, and employees and patients were taken to warming buses. They are waiting for police to give them the all clear to return.Employees said the shooting took place in an outpatient area of the hospital that is relatively open. Witnesses described a frenzied scene."It was chaos, mass chaos," said James Gray, witness.Gray said he saw a man and a woman who looked like they were walking towards the parking lot."The gentleman turned around and shot three times in the chest," Gray said. "Once she fell to the ground, he turned around and shot her three more times."Gray described the shooting as surreal, "like a movie scene." He said the shooter and the woman had been speaking before the shooting, but he didn't know if they knew each other."They were walking and talking and he just turned around and started shooting. It wasn't a heated exchange. It was just like we're talking now," he said.Workers from the hospital's pharmacy, which is just inside the lobby, said the shooter was arguing with people and attempting to get into the pharmacy. They said they followed the hospital's active shooter training, closed their shutters, locked the door and hid."You know you're safe but you're like 'Oh my goodness, is this real?' But you're worried because you can hear that man shooting in the lobby. You're worried because you know there's patients in that lobby, you're worried for your coworkers you know are in that lobby," said one of the pharmacy employees.Nigary Thompson, who works at the hospital's family clinic, said she heard eight or nine shots. The clinic's employees and patients locked the doors and hid in the back of the clinic."I am scared as hell. I have never been so scared, I hear of shootings going on every day at people's workplaces, but not where I work at. This was very too close to me. That could have been us back there and if any bullets had pierced the wall we all would have been hurt," Thompson said.ATF Chicago said on Twitter they also responded to the hospital to assist in the investigation.The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said a Family Assistance Center has been set up at Dunbar High School at 3000 South Martin Luther King Boulevard for those affected by the shooting.National Teachers Academy was placed on hard lockdown at 3:55 p.m. as a precaution due to the shooting. The elementary school is a few blocks away from the hospital. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.-----