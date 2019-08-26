Child, 10, struck in Northeast Philadelphia; police questioning driver

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

It happened along the 6700 block of Large Street. Police say that's where a car hit a boy just after 7:30 p.m. and then fled the scene.

Family members say the 10-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit.

The boy was reportedly walking to a family gathering when the accident occurred.

"He was laying still, he was not moving or anything," said witness Will Jefferson.

Police say the driver of a white Toyota pickup truck hit the child.

A friend of the driver tells Action News he was contacted by the hit-and-run driver and asked, "What should I do?"

The friend then replied, "You need to go back to that scene."
Police have not identified the driver at this time, but say no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
