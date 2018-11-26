Child, 2 teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

2 teens, boy injured in West Philadelphia shooting. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 26, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a triple shooting that has left two teenagers and a child injured in West Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 60th and Ludlow streets.

Police said an 8-year-old boy was shot in the right side of his face. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip.

All three victims were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police say at least nine shots were fired.

Witnesses told police the shooter chased the two teenagers up the street. The two teens ducked into a breezeway trying to get away from the gunshots. The 8-year-old boy was inside of his home when a bullet struck him.

"We do believe from witnesses the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were possibly being targeted. Clearly, the 8-year-old was not. But it's very tragic. Fortunately, everyone is going to survive, but you have three gunshot victims and no one over the age of 16. It's very sad," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross

There is no description of the shooter other than he was apparently wearing a red sweatshirt.

Police are searching for surveillance footage.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: 3 youths shot in West Philadelphia: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., November 25, 2018


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingchild shot
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Delaware Memorial Bridge reopens following gas leak
Armed robbers steal $12K from Family Dollar in Philadelphia
Police search for dad who took children from N. Philly home
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain At Times
1 dead following apartment fire in Media
Elliott's 43-yard FG leads Eagles past Giants
Butler's 3-pointer caps 76ers' rally to beat Nets
Show More
SEPTA bus collides with 2 vehicles in Port Richmond
Multi-vehicle crash in Norristown sends 3 to the hospital
Protesters march after death of man who wasn't Alabama mall shooter
Suspects sought in shooting inside nightclub in Lawncrest
Fire destroys home in Lawrence Twp., Mercer County
More News