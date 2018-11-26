Child, 2 teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4762942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: 3 youths shot in West Philadelphia: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 10 p.m., November 25, 2018

Police are investigating a triple shooting that has left two teenagers and a child injured in West Philadelphia.It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 60th and Ludlow streets.Police said an 8-year-old boy was shot in the right side of his face. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip.All three victims were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Police say at least nine shots were fired.Witnesses told police the shooter chased the two teenagers up the street. The two teens ducked into a breezeway trying to get away from the gunshots. The 8-year-old boy was inside of his home when a bullet struck him."We do believe from witnesses the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were possibly being targeted. Clearly, the 8-year-old was not. But it's very tragic. Fortunately, everyone is going to survive, but you have three gunshot victims and no one over the age of 16. It's very sad," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard RossThere is no description of the shooter other than he was apparently wearing a red sweatshirt.Police are searching for surveillance footage.------