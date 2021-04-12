Child at center of Amber Alert found safe near Philadelphia International Airport; father a suspect in 2 homicides

This is now a barricade situation at the hotel. Police are inside looking for the suspect and 2 year old Byron McDonald pic.twitter.com/McqlPj0xQP — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) April 12, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The child who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday has been found safe and two people are in custody.That child, 2-year-old Byron McDonald, along with his father and an adult female, were found in a room at the Aloft Hotel near the Philadelphia International Airport.An employee of the hotel noticed the car police were looking for and called police. A heavy police presence could be seen at the hotel as officers conducted a search.Action News was there as the child's father, identified as Byron McDonald II, was seen being escorted out of the hotel in handcuffs.Sources say the woman found in the hotel room was the suspect's mother.Police said McDonald, 28, is a suspect in two homicides: the killings of the boy's mother and grandmother.One of those killings happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of N. Bancroft Street, which was also when the child went missing.In that case, 50-year-old Tamara Aikens was shot and killed.The other killing happened just after 9 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of 8th Street. A 25-year-old woman was found shot in the face in the dining room of a home and was pronounced dead at the scene.Sources say that woman has been identified as Morgan Braxton, and there were domestic disputes between her and McDonald.Guests were evacuated from the hotel on Monday afternoon as the search was underway."I think somebody tried to call our phone from downstairs, tried to tell us maybe to stay in our room. But we were coming back downstairs to try and get food anyway," said Alicia Johnson of Upper Darby.It's relief for Johnson and her friend, Donte Mosley, who says he was mistaken for McDonald."I said 'what are the cops following us for?' I was just released from prison this morning," he said.