Child dies after being stabbed, left in tub filled with water, police say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy has died after a stabbing at a home in West Philadelphia Monday night, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 4800 block of Pine Street.

Police said the child, who is about 5 years old, was found with a stab wound to the neck lying face down in a tub filled with water. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe the 40-year-old mother has some mental health issues. Police said she was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to her wrist. No word on whether authorities have been called to the home before.

"We will do a premise history of this particular location to see how often and when we've been to this location, if any, and the nature of the assignments but that's part of our routine investigation," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said the woman has been taken into custody. She is in stable condition, with officers at her bedside.

A young boy was in extremely critical condition Monday night after a stabbing at a home in West Philadelphia, according to police.



