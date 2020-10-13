Child dies after being stabbed, left in tub filled with water, police say

child stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy has died and his mother is in custody after a stabbing at a home in West Philadelphia Monday night, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Pine Street.

Police said a man came home to find his 40-year-old wife with stab wounds to her wrist, which authorities believe were self-inflicted.

The man then found his 5-year-old son lying face down in a tub that was filled with water. The boy had a superficial laceration in his neck.

Medics performed CPR on the boy and rushed him to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities believe the 40-year-old mother has some mental health issues. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

There is no word on whether authorities have been called to the home before.

"We will do a premise history of this particular location to see how often and when we've been to this location, if any, and the nature of the assignments but that's part of our routine investigation," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
After the woman is treated for her injuries, investigators said she will remain in police custody.

Police said the boy's father is cooperating with the investigation.

