Child left in vehicle at PATCO station in Lindenwold, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are on the scene where a child was left in a vehicle parked at a PATCO station in Camden County, New Jersey.Lindenwold police were called Friday afternoon to the PATCO station for a report of a child locked in a vehicle.Authorities say they cannot give a status on the well being of the child.There is no word if the owner of the vehicle has been contacted.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.