Child left in vehicle at PATCO station in Lindenwold, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are on the scene where a child was left in a vehicle parked at a PATCO station in Camden County, New Jersey.

Lindenwold police were called Friday afternoon to the PATCO station for a report of a child locked in a vehicle.

Authorities say they cannot give a status on the well being of the child.

There is no word if the owner of the vehicle has been contacted.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)new jersey newshot car
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child airlifted to hospital after dog attack in Wildwood
Wolf unveils gun violence effort after Philadelphia shooting
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Man, dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car, police say
Cherry Hill School District feels pushback over lunch debt policy
Show More
Hahnemann closure causes baby boom at Jefferson
Watch multiple versions of Harper's walk-off grand slam again and again
Uber driver faces deportation after rape conviction in Chester Co.
70-year-old NJ woman accused of attempted murder in stabbing
Hahnemann University Hospital closing emergency department
More TOP STORIES News