CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are on the scene where a child was left in a vehicle parked at a PATCO station in Camden County, New Jersey.
Lindenwold police were called Friday afternoon to the PATCO station for a report of a child locked in a vehicle.
Authorities say they cannot give a status on the well being of the child.
There is no word if the owner of the vehicle has been contacted.
Child left in vehicle at PATCO station in Lindenwold, New Jersey
