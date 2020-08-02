Child shot in the head; listed in extreme critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of a child Saturday in West Philadelphia that has left the victim fighting for life.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Simpson Street.

Police say the child, whose age has not yet been confirmed, was shot in the head.

Police took him to Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident. No weapons have been recovered.
