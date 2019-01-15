Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota

EMBED </>More Videos

A toddler strapped into a car seat toppled out of the side of a moving car in Minnesota.

MANKATO, Minn. --
A toddler strapped into a car seat toppled out of the side of a moving car in Minnesota.

Video captured by Chad Mock and posted to Facebook shows what happened.


The car seat falls out of the rear driver's side of a sedan as it takes a right curve.

Mock, who was driving behind the sedan, stops his car and runs to the child's side. Waiving his arms in the air, he stops an oncoming van from getting too close to the child.

"If it didn't happen in front of me, I'd never have believed it," Mock said on Facebook.

The child was not injured, and the child's parents came back as soon as they realized what had happened.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild in carchildren
Top Stories
2-alarm fire erupts in commercial building in Stanton, Del.
LIVE: Controlled demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge
AccuWeather: 2 Chances of Snow
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
N.J. teacher, basketball coach charged with sex assault
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Wings announcer loses job after talk about Native American player
Show More
35 years later: 7-year-old's murder remains unsolved in A.C.
Ex-officer gets 3-12 months in jail for drag racing death
Vineland officer under investigation for excessive force
Phila. airport's TSA screening not yet seeing shutdown impact
'The Flash' sends gift to teen who saved family from fire
More News