PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Like a rite of spring, the 31-Day Challenge at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia inspires the community to get outside and be active as the weather warms up.The annual fundraising campaign challenges participants to be active for 31 days and to walk, run or bike 31, 62 or 100 miles during the month of May to raise funds for cutting-edge research and care at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.This is the seventh year for the event which has raised nearly $1.5 million for CHOP.